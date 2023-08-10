Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall With Thunder Is Likely At One Or Two Places Of Lumbini and Koshi

Along with monsoon winds, there is an impact of low pressure system in Bihar. Axis of monsoon trough is also close to Nepal. there will be Generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Lumbini Province, and at a few places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning Koshi province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.