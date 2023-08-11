Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Bagmati,Sudurpaschim,Gandaki And Lumbini

Aug. 11, 2023, 7:46 a.m.

Along with monsoon winds, there is an impact of low pressure system in Bihar. Axis of monsoon trough is also close to Nepal. there will be Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province and Karnali Province , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces. , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province, Madesh Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province tonight.

