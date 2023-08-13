Russia Claims It Shot Down Two Ukrainian Missiles Near Kerch Strait, Crimean Bridge Not Affected

Aug. 13, 2023, 8:01 a.m.

Two Ukrainian missiles have been shot down by the air defense system in the area of the Kerch Strait, Governor of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov reported via Telegram, adding that the bridge was not affected.

His adviser Oleg Kryuchkov wrote on his Telegram channel later that a smoke screen was laid on the Crimean bridge in the afternoon on Saturday, adding that car traffic would be resumed shortly.

"Two enemy missiles were shot down by the air defense system in the area of the Kerch Strait. The Crimean bridge was not affected," he wrote.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Ukraine’s acts of sabotage will be responded in kind, as such barbaric steps cannot be justified, commenting on Ukrainian attempts to attack Crimea and the Crimean Bridge.

"Such acts of sabotage provides the international community with a change to see for themselves the true colors of the Kiev regime. Such barbaric actions cannot be justified, and they will not remain without a response," Zakharova said in a statement published by the ministry reports Russian news agency TASS.

