Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces

As axis of monsoon trough is close to Nepal and there is an impact of low pressure system in Bihar and Utter Pradesh, there are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Sudur Pashchim Province, and hilly regions of the country and at a few places of rest of the Provinces, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces.