Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces

Aug. 14, 2023, 7:39 a.m.

As axis of monsoon trough is close to Nepal and there is an impact of low pressure system in Bihar and Utter Pradesh, there are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Sudur Pashchim Province, and hilly regions of the country and at a few places of rest of the Provinces, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Saptakoshi Had Worst Flood In 34 Years
Aug 14, 2023
Dengue Fever Is Soaring Across Nepal
Aug 14, 2023
Life And Times Of Captain Bobby Bikram Shah
Aug 13, 2023
The Water Level In Many Rivers Across Nepal Is Rising, Endangering People's Lives.
Aug 13, 2023
Upper Sangen’s 14.8 MW Is Incorporated Into The Power Transmission System
Aug 13, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Koshi, Sudur Paschim And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Madhesh, Koshi, Bagmati And Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Bagmati,Sudurpaschim,Gandaki And Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall With Thunder Is Likely At One Or Two Places Of Lumbini and Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At One Or Two Places Of Bagmati And Madesh Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forest: Chances Of Very Heavy Rainfall At One Or Two Places Of Madesh And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Saptakoshi Had Worst Flood In 34 Years By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 14, 2023
Dengue Fever Is Soaring Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 14, 2023
Finance Minister Dr Mahat Consults Bankers On Current Issues Of Banking System By Agencies Aug 14, 2023
Dengue Outbreak Hits Bangladesh Hard By Agencies Aug 14, 2023
Life And Times Of Captain Bobby Bikram Shah By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 13, 2023
The Water Level In Many Rivers Across Nepal Is Rising, Endangering People's Lives. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 13, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75