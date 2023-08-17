Japan's PM Kishida Leaves For Washington For Summit With US, South Korea

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio is scheduled to leave for the United States on Thursday afternoon for a trilateral summit with US and South Korean leaders.

Kishida will hold talks with US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol at the Camp David presidential retreat near Washington the next day.

It will be the first trilateral summit not to take place on the sidelines of an international meeting.

The leaders plan to discuss security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region amid increased threats posed by North Korea and China. North Korea has been pushing its nuclear and missile development programs, while China has been increasing its maritime activities in the region.

The three also plan to acknowledge their countries' intention to conduct more joint military drills and to enhance cooperation in the fields of intelligence sharing and cybersecurity.

They are expected to agree to hold three-way summits at least once a year to signal a new era in their relationship.

Work is reportedly underway on a joint statement to be released following the meeting.

Kishida plans to hold bilateral summit meetings with the US and South Korean presidents. He is expected to explain and seek an understanding for Japan's plan to release treated and diluted water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.