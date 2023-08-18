Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Called On Vice President Yadav, Discussed Matter of Bilateral Interest

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi called on Yadav where matters of bilateral interest were discussed. Yadav said that Nepal will never allow any force to use its territory for anti-China activities, reported CGTN. “Describing Nepal and China as “close partners,” Yadav said Nepal will always prioritize the development of relations with China in its diplomacy and adhere to the one-China policy,” according to CGTN.

Similarly, Vice President Yadav had a bilateral meeting with the leaders of the People’s Government of Yunnan Province in Kunming. Matters of mutual interests, including promotion of trade, investment, tourism, and strengthening of cooperation in education and health, were discussed during the meeting. The meeting was followed by a banquet hosted in honour of the Rt. Hon. Vice President of Nepal.

In the morning session, Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal attended and addressed the 4thChina-South Asia Cooperation Forum organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China and the People’s Government of Yunnan Province of China.

Similarly, Secretary of Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies Madhu Kumar Marasini attended and addressed the China (Yunnan)-Nepal Industry Cooperation Promotion and Business Matchmaking.

Vice President Ramsahay Prasad Yadav participated in seventh China South Asia Expo and 27th China Kunming Import and Export Fair organized by the Ministry of Commerce and the People’s Government of Yunnan Province of China on Wednesday.

Delivering a keynote speech in the opening ceremony, he highlighted the need of advancing the bilateral economic cooperation and invited China to invest in trade, tourism, infrastructure, connectivity and hydropower sectors of Nepal. Prior to the Expo, Vice President inaugurated the Nepal pavilion that showcased Nepali products.

He invited the Chinese businessmen to visit the pavilion so that more B to B interaction could take place to foster the economic partnership between the private entrepreneurs of Nepal and China, according to a statement issued by Embassy of Nepal in Beijing.

Ashok Kumar Rai, Minister of Education, Science and Technology of Nepal, addressed the 4th Forum on China-South Asia Technology Transfer and Collaborative Innovation. While shedding light about the initiatives taken in Nepal for the development of technology and innovation, Rai underscored the need and importance of technology transfer to the countries like Nepal.