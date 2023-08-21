Japan Hands Over The Medical Equipment To Sushma Koirala Memorial Hospital

The handover ceremony of the medical equipment supported by the Government of Japan to Sushma Koirala Memorial Hospital (SKMH) in Shankharapur Municipality, Kathmandu District was held today.

KIKUTA Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, attended the ceremony. Under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Government of Japan, the project to install medical equipment for severe burn patients at SKMH was supported with USD 90,550 (approximately NPR 10 million).

This project provided two ventilators and an autologous skin graft expander for skin graft surgery, which were installed in the ICU and the operating room of the hospital. On this occasion, Ambassador Kikuta congratulated and expressed his appreciation for the efforts of all those involved in the project.

He emphasized that the project has been a great help for the patients since it is important for severe burns to give immediate and specialized treatment to prevent complications. He also expressed his hope that the development of SKMH’s medical services and the well-being of patients, their families, and communities would be significantly improved through the project.

SKMH is the only general hospital in Shankharapur Municipality and was established in 1997 in memory of the late Madam Sushma Koirala. It has strengths in medical services in plastic and reconstructive surgery, including the treatment of burns and post-burn scar contractures and deformities. Patients are brought to SKMH from all over the country as there are few medical facilities in Nepal that can treat severe burns.

Currently, the hospital receives more than 250 burn patients per year and has been providing proper medical treatment with the equipment provided by the Government of Japan through GGP.

The Embassy hopes that this project will contribute to the improvement of medical services throughout the country and further deepen the friendship between the people of Japan and Nepal. GGP was established to implement projects that directly benefit people at the grassroots level for the socio-economic development of communities. Since 1991, over 200 GGP projects have been implemented in Nepal.