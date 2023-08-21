Russian Lumar-25 Failed To Land In Moon

Preliminary data shows Luna-25 lunar probe collided with Moon’s surface – Roscosmos

Aug. 21, 2023, 8:18 a.m.

The Luna-25 automatic lunar station, according to unconfirmed data, has been destroyed after colliding with the Moon’s surface, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos told journalists on Sunday.

The agency recalled that on August 19 that the lunar probe was scheduled to receive propulsion thrust to descend into its landing trajectory on the Moon's elliptical orbit.

"At about 2:57 p.m. Decree time, the connection with the Luna-25 automatic lunar probe was lost," according to Roscosmos.

The Russian space agency noted that all measures regarding the location of the spacecraft and establishing communications with it on August 19 and 20 yielded zero results.

"Preliminary analysis results suggest that a deviation between the actual and calculated parameters of the propulsion maneuver led the Luna-25 spacecraft to enter an undesignated orbit and it ceased to exist following a collision with the surface of the Moon," Roscosmos stated.

The agency added that a special interdepartmental commission is already investigating the cause of the Russian lunar spacecraft’s crash reports TASS.

Agencies

