2023 Foreign Minister’s Commendation To JICA Alumni Association of Nepal (JAAN)

Aug. 22, 2023, 1:34 p.m.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan has decided to award the Foreign Minister’s Commendation for FY 2023 to JICA Alumni Association of Nepal (JAAN).

Since its establishment in 1973, JAAN has been an alumni association of Nepali people who studied and trained in Japan as JICA participants, and functions as a network for returning the knowledge and skills gained through training and study in Japan. Many members of the association have held important positions such as chief secretaries, secretaries and joint secretaries in various ministries and agencies in Nepal, contributing to the development of the country. The association has also organized various events to share their skills and knowledge, as well as events to celebrate the anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Nepal.

In recognition of significant contributions over the years to the development of mutual understanding and friendship between Japan and Nepal, JAAN has been selected to receive the Foreign Minister's Commendation for FY2023.

This year, 2023, marks the 50th anniversary of JAAN. In such a memorable year, we are delighted that the Association is being honored as a testament to the friendship between Japan and Nepal, and we hope that the members who have acquired knowledge and skills in Japan will continue to take the lead for the development of Nepal.

The Embassy of Japan is confident that JAAN and its members will be serving as a bridge between Japan and Nepal, further strengthening the relationship, friendship and cooperation between the two countries and their people.

The Foreign Minister’s Commendations are awarded to individuals and groups with outstanding achievements in international fields in order to acknowledge their contributions to the promotion of friendship between Japan and other countries and areas. The Commendations also aim to promote understanding and support from the Japanese public regarding the activities of the recipients.

