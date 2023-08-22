BRICS Leaders May Discuss Increasing Use Of Local Currencies In Trade

BRICS Leaders May Discuss Increasing Use Of Local Currencies In Trade

Aug. 22, 2023, 7:55 a.m.

The leaders of the nations known as BRICS believe they can serve as a counterweight to the West. Some have suggested the group, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, should expand. Others are reluctant to upset the status quo.

BRICS may discuss striking an agreement that would increase the share of trade settlements in national currencies at the coming summit in Johannesburg, the Financial Times reported, citing officials with knowledge of the discussions.

However, the newspaper said, the idea of establishing a common currency or rejecting the dollar as such is not being discussed. According to the FT, South Africa’s BRICS Sherpa Anil Sooklal said in mid-August that de-dollarization was not on the grouping’s agenda.

BRICS includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The group’s summit will be held in Johannesburg on August 22-24 to become the largest meeting of the Global South’s heads of state and government in years. As many as 54 African leaders have been invited to participate. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the summit in an online format. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will travel to Johannesburg to represent Russia at the summit in person.

Agencies

North Korea Notifies Japan Of Plan To Launch 'Satellite' Later This Month
Aug 22, 2023
Spain Wins Women's World Cup
Aug 21, 2023
Russian Lumar-25 Failed To Land In Moon
Aug 21, 2023
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Inspects Strategic Cruise Missile Drill
Aug 21, 2023
Air Flight Resumes After Two Weeks In Bajura
Aug 20, 2023

More on International

North Korea Notifies Japan Of Plan To Launch 'Satellite' Later This Month By Agencies 5 hours, 39 minutes ago
Russian Lumar-25 Failed To Land In Moon By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Inspects Strategic Cruise Missile Drill By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Russian Missile Attack On Chernihiv Kills 7, Wounds 129 By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
North Korea's ICBM Likely The Result Of Russian Technical Cooperation, CSIS Reports By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago
President Biden, Prime Minister Kishida, President Yoon 'Forge A Foundation' At trilateral summit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Russia Has Requested For A Proposal for Metro Rail Project In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2023
Nepal Exported 670,000 Kilos Of Tomato To India In Two Weeks By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2023
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Koshi, Madhesh And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2023
Vishwambhar Prasad Shrestha Appointed Chief Justice By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 21, 2023
Vice President Yadav Returned After Attending China Kunming Expo Fair By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 21, 2023
Japan Hands Over The Medical Equipment To Sushma Koirala Memorial Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 21, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75