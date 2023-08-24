Nepal University Bill Forwarded To Committee For Clause-wise Discussion

Aug. 24, 2023, 8 a.m.

The meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) on Wednesday forwarded 'Nepal University Bill, 2080' to a parliamentary committee for clause-wise discussion.

Minister for Education, Science and Technology Ashok Kumar Rai had presented a proposal in the HoR meeting seeking the bill to be forwarded to the related parliamentary committee.

Speaker Devraj Ghimire presented the proposal for decision, to which the lawmakers unanimously approved. The Bill was originated in the National Assembly.

Similarly, it was shared in the meeting that the term of the transitional justice mechanisms were extended.

Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Dhanraj Gurung, tabled the formation order of the Council of Ministers for extension of the term of transitional mechanisms as per Clause 42 (2) of Investigation of Enforced Disappeared Persons, and Truth and Reconciliation Commission Act, 2071 before the parliament.

As per the order, the term of both mechanisms will be extended to mid January 2024, according to Minister Gurung.

The HoR will meet again at 1:00pm tomorrow. (RSS)

