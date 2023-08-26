UNSC Members Condemns North Korea's Second Satellite To Launch Military Satellite

Several countries at an emergency UN Security Council meeting have condemned North Korea's second attempt to launch a military reconnaissance satellite using ballistic missile technology.

Japan and the United States said Thursday's launch was another violation of UNSC resolutions.

But permanent Security Council members China and Russia defended Pyongyang. They blamed the US for raising regional tension.

Council members met on Friday at the request of countries including Japan and the United States. North Korean Ambassador to the UN Kim Song also participated.

Japan's Ambassador Ishikane Kimihiro said the launch severely threatens the peace and security of Japan and the entire international community.

He added that the launch is not about the right to use outer space or the North's right to self-defense.

He said it is about the violation of Security Council resolutions and this is about the issue of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield urged Pyongyang to engage in dialogue.

Directly looking at North Korea's ambassador, she said, "I offer that to you today --- We have made clear we have no preconditions for engagement and are prepared to discuss any topic of concern to your government."

But Kim repeated his country's claim that the launch is an exercise of the right of a sovereign state recognized under international law.

He said North Korea does not recognize the UNSC resolutions and is not bound by them.

He said the "launch of the reconnaissance satellite is an exercise of the legitimate right to self-defense to deter the ever increasing hostile military acts of the United States and its followers."