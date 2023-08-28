The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 4,855 servicemen over the week, with the most fighters - 1,490 - in the Donetsk area, according to TASS calculations based on the data of the Russian Defense Ministry.

The Ukrainian forces lost: 1,180 servicemen in the South Donetsk area, 820 in the Zaporozhye area, 665 in the Kupyansk area, 485 in the Krasny Liman area and 215 in the Kherson area.

Since the beginning of the special military operation, the Russian forces have destroyed a total of 466 Ukrainian aircraft, 247 helicopters, 6,152 unmanned aerial vehicles, 433 anti-aircraft missile systems, and 11,527 tanks and other armored combat vehicles.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov reported on August 4 that the Ukrainian armed forces had lost more than 43,000 servicemen and about 5,000 units of various armaments, including 26 aircraft and 25 Leopard tanks, during the June-July counteroffensive.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Ukrainian army had been unsuccessfully trying to launch an offensive since June 4. Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out that the Ukrainian troops had no success in any area. On July 23, at a meeting with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko in St. Petersburg, he said that Kiev's counteroffensive had failed reports TASS.