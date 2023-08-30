US Commerce Secretary: Business In China 'Too Risky'

US Commerce Secretary: Business In China 'Too Risky'

Aug. 30, 2023, 8:25 a.m.

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo has held meetings with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and other leaders to discuss business ties and national security concerns.

The discussions took place in Beijing on Tuesday.

Raimondo said some American executives are concerned about Chinese trade restrictions and believe that China has become "uninvestable."

Raimondo told Li the US seeks to maintain its commercial relationship with China, which she said is worth 700 billion dollars. She added that President Joe Biden asked her to convey the message that the US does not seek to "decouple."

Li said he hopes the two countries can work "in the same direction" and that he wants the Americans to take "concrete actions" toward improving relations.

Raimondo, however, said they will not negotiate on matters of national security and ensuring that US companies are treated fairly.

She also told reporters after the meetings that American businesses in China are facing new challenges, such as unexplained fines and a lack of clarity about a revised anti-espionage law. She said US business leaders complain that China has become "too risky."

Raimondo also pressed for cooperation in areas of "global concern," including climate change, artificial intelligence and the threat posed by the drug fentanyl.

She said, as two global powers, the US and China should do what is right "for all of humanity."

Agencies

MCC Vice President Arrives In Kathmandu
Aug 30, 2023
Lavrov To Lad Russian Delegation At G20 Summit
Aug 30, 2023
Turkey's Erdogan Will Likely Visit Russia To Discuss Grain Deal With Putin
Aug 29, 2023
US, China Agree To New Trade Dialogue
Aug 29, 2023
Russian Claims Ukrainian Forces Suffer Heavy Loss In Last Week
Aug 28, 2023

More on International

Lavrov To Lad Russian Delegation At G20 Summit By Agencies 3 hours, 53 minutes ago
Turkey's Erdogan Will Likely Visit Russia To Discuss Grain Deal With Putin By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
US, China Agree To New Trade Dialogue By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Russian Claims Ukrainian Forces Suffer Heavy Loss In Last Week By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
Launch Of Japan's H2A Rocket Carrying Lunar Lander Postponed By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
Japanese Embassy In China On High Alert Over Treated Water Release By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Energy Minister Basnet Directed HIDCL To Mobilize More Fund For Hydropower Development By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2023
MCC Vice President Arrives In Kathmandu By Agencies Aug 30, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Koshi and Hilly Regions Of Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2023
Reconnecting Two Civilizations Through Legacy Of Matsyendranath By Vidhu Prakash Kayastha Aug 29, 2023
Startup Policy Should Be Announced And Implemented: Chandra Prasad Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 29, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 29, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75