US Congress Delegation Meets President Paudel

US Congress Delegation Meets President Paudel

Sept. 1, 2023, 8:31 a.m.

A delegation from United States (US) Congress called on President Ramchandra Paudel on Thursday. The delegation led by Mark Pocan called on the President at the Sheetal Niwas.

During the meet, President Paudel said establishment of democracy was imperative for keeping human values in society and the new Constitution of Nepal promulgated after the reinstatement of democracy has institutionalized human values, including inclusive provisions, according to the President's press advisor Kiran Pokharel.

President Paudel further noted that the provisions of human values were enshrined in the new Constitution because of the realization of the problems of different marginalized communities.

Though democracy was politically established in Nepal after a long hiatus of struggle, much have yet to be done for shaping the social system and condition accordingly, the President said. In this connection, the visiting US delegation's agenda would be crucial for Nepal, he added.

"Poverty results in anomalies against human values. Anomalies and aberrations would be gradually removed with poverty alleviation", Paudel viewed.

The US delegation, on the occasion, termed the Constitution of Nepal 'very good' saying they were impressed of the main law of the land of the country.

There are provisions related to women rights in Nepal which are not in the US Constitution, the delegation said, adding their visit was aimed to discuss the measures for establishing human values in Nepal.

The delegation informed that the main objective of the visit was to discuss the matters such as human rights, labour, immigration, children, child marriage, employment, trade and people's access to justice.

The five-member delegation comprises Mark Pocan, Dan Timothy Kildee, Veronica Escobar, Susan Wild and US Ambassador to Nepal Dean Thompson. (RSS)

Agencies

Tatopani Border Partially Open For People’s Movement
Sep 01, 2023
UN Presents Russia With Proposals To Revive Grain Export Deal
Sep 01, 2023
China, South Korea Top Diplomats Agree To 3-way Talks With Japan
Sep 01, 2023
Russian Military Claims It Repel Six Ukrainian Attacks In Kupyansk Area
Aug 31, 2023
North Korea Says It Fired Ballistic Missiles In Response To US-S.Korea Joint Drills
Aug 31, 2023

More on National

KOICA And MoFA Signed MoU For Green Job By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
British Ambassador to Nepal Rob Fenn meets Energy Minister Basnet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
Korean Ambassador Tae-Young Park And Nepal Police Chief Kunwar Jointly Laid Foundation Of Cyber Bureau Building By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
MCC Vice President Arrives In Kathmandu By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
American Senator Hollen To Visit Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 23 hours ago
Inspector Umesh Gurung Of Nepal Police To Join French Policy Academy For One Training By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

NOC Raises Prices Of Petroleum Products By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 01, 2023
Gaijatra Festival Observed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 01, 2023
Tatopani Border Partially Open For People’s Movement By Agencies Sep 01, 2023
UN Presents Russia With Proposals To Revive Grain Export Deal By Agencies Sep 01, 2023
China, South Korea Top Diplomats Agree To 3-way Talks With Japan By Agencies Sep 01, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Madhesh Bagmati And Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 01, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75