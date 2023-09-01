US Congress Delegation Meets President Paudel

A delegation from United States (US) Congress called on President Ramchandra Paudel on Thursday. The delegation led by Mark Pocan called on the President at the Sheetal Niwas.

During the meet, President Paudel said establishment of democracy was imperative for keeping human values in society and the new Constitution of Nepal promulgated after the reinstatement of democracy has institutionalized human values, including inclusive provisions, according to the President's press advisor Kiran Pokharel.

President Paudel further noted that the provisions of human values were enshrined in the new Constitution because of the realization of the problems of different marginalized communities.

Though democracy was politically established in Nepal after a long hiatus of struggle, much have yet to be done for shaping the social system and condition accordingly, the President said. In this connection, the visiting US delegation's agenda would be crucial for Nepal, he added.

"Poverty results in anomalies against human values. Anomalies and aberrations would be gradually removed with poverty alleviation", Paudel viewed.

The US delegation, on the occasion, termed the Constitution of Nepal 'very good' saying they were impressed of the main law of the land of the country.

There are provisions related to women rights in Nepal which are not in the US Constitution, the delegation said, adding their visit was aimed to discuss the measures for establishing human values in Nepal.

The delegation informed that the main objective of the visit was to discuss the matters such as human rights, labour, immigration, children, child marriage, employment, trade and people's access to justice.

The five-member delegation comprises Mark Pocan, Dan Timothy Kildee, Veronica Escobar, Susan Wild and US Ambassador to Nepal Dean Thompson. (RSS)