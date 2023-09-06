US Says North Korea Will Pay A Price If It Supplies Weapons To Russia

A senior White House official has warned that North Korea would pay a price if it supplies weapons to Russia for use in Ukraine.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday that arms negotiations between Russia and North Korea are actively advancing.

He said providing weapons to Russia "is not going to reflect well on North Korea and they will pay a price for this in the international community."

Sullivan said the US has not confirmed any large shipments of ammunition or other equipment from North Korea to Russia so far.

He said, "We will continue to call on North Korea to abide by its public commitments not to supply weapons to Russia that will end up killing Ukrainians."

US media have reported that the North's leader Kim Jong Un plans to travel to Russia this month for arms talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.