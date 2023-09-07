Indian, Russian Foreign Ministers Agree To Coordinate On Various Issues

Sept. 7, 2023, 7:26 a.m.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to discuss continued bilateral cooperation in various areas and international organizations reports Russian news agency TASS.

"The ministers exchanged views on the most pressing issues of bilateral relations and international problems. They discussed practical steps to continue developing trade, economic and energy cooperation, collaboration in the field of transportation, as well as financial cooperation. They emphasized the mutual desire to increase coordination in multilateral formats, primarily in the UN, as well as in the SCO, BRICS and G20," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the meeting on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Jakarta.

