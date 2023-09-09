North Korea Marks 75th Anniversary

North Korea held a paramilitary parade in central Pyongyang on Friday to mark the country's 75th founding anniversary, which falls on Saturday.

The North's state-run Korean Central News Agency reported that leader Kim Jong Un attended the event with his daughter.

The parade featured members of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards. It was the country's third parade this year involving the national military or paramilitary troops, and it was likely meant to boost national prestige.

A delegation led by China's Vice Premier Liu Guozhong and a Russian army band were reportedly invited to the event, apparently in a show of unity of the three nations as a counterforce to the US and its allies. NHK