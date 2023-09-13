Australia's Ambassador To Nepal Felicity Volk Awarded Winner Of Disability Inclusive Sports Competition

Sept. 13, 2023, 5:50 p.m.

On Tuesday, Australia's Ambassador to Nepal, Felicity Volk, awarded medals to people with cerebral palsy who participated in an Australian government-funded community sports program, Sports for Children and Adults with Cerebral Palsy. The Association of Nepalese Alumni from Australia (ANAA) organized the event in partnership with the Self-Help Group for Cerebral Palsy (SGCP).

Speaking at the event, which was attended by around 50 children and adults with cerebral palsy, Ambassador Volk said, "Promoting social inclusion is a key priority for the Australian Government in Australia and in our partnerships around the world."

"We support people with disabilities so that all people, regardless of their circumstances, can live full, happy and productive lives. We are a strong advocate for this at the UN and we work actively on the ground, including with organizations such as SGCP and ANAA.

Ambassador Volk thanked Australia Awards alumna Rajuna Singh and ANAA President Ananta Poudyel for organizing the event and championing the values of social inclusion.

"Sport is an integral part of education, so it must be accessible, safe and enjoyable for all. Creating inclusive sport fosters societies that give everyone a sense of belonging, community and ability. It promotes positive social, psychological and health outcomes. And it helps reduce stigma while building community spirit," said Ambassador Volk.

