Chinese, Russian Top Diplomats To Meet In Moscow On Monday

Sept. 14, 2023, 7:53 a.m.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow on Monday.

Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova made the announcement at a news conference in Vladivostok on Wednesday.

A Russian state-run news agency quoted Zakharova as saying the two top diplomats are expected to discuss the situation in Ukraine as well as stability and security in the Asia-Pacific region.

The spokesperson also reportedly said their agenda will include strengthening cooperation on the international stage, with a focus on working together in multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations, BRICS and the Group of 20.

They are also expected to discuss future bilateral summits.

Agencies

