Chinese, Russian Top Diplomats To Meet In Moscow On Monday

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow on Monday.

Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova made the announcement at a news conference in Vladivostok on Wednesday.

A Russian state-run news agency quoted Zakharova as saying the two top diplomats are expected to discuss the situation in Ukraine as well as stability and security in the Asia-Pacific region.

The spokesperson also reportedly said their agenda will include strengthening cooperation on the international stage, with a focus on working together in multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations, BRICS and the Group of 20.

They are also expected to discuss future bilateral summits.