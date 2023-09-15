PM Prachanda To Address UN General Assembly On September 19

PM Prachanda To Address UN General Assembly On September 19

Sept. 15, 2023, 7:51 a.m.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda is leaving for New York on Saturday, September 16, leading Nepali delegation to the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) being held at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address the UNGA on September 21. The theme of the general debate of this year’s UNGA is ‘Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all’.

Prime Minister Prachanda will attend the opening session of the general debate of the UNGA and attend the reception being hosted by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, on September 19, informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in a statement on Thursday.

While in New York, the Prime Minister will also address the UN Sustainable Development Goals Summit and Climate Ambition Summit, among others, on the sidelines of the UNGA.

PM Prachanda will have a meeting with the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, and hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from various countries.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by his daughter Ganga Dahal, Minister for Foreign Affairs, N P Saud, Foreign Secretary, Bharat Raj Paudyal and other senior officials of the MoFA.

