Biden To Meet Zelenskyy In Washington Next Week

Biden To Meet Zelenskyy In Washington Next Week

Sept. 16, 2023, 7:14 a.m.

A White House official has revealed that US President Joe Biden will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington next week.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said at a news conference on Friday that Biden will host Zelenskyy at the White House next Thursday. The Ukrainian president is expected to visit New York to take part in the UN General Assembly.

Sullivan said Biden plans to reaffirm "his commitment to continuing to lead the world in supporting Ukraine."

He went on to say there will be an announcement of additional military aid for Ukraine sometime next week.

Sullivan also touched on the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held in Russia on Wednesday. Sullivan said the US view is that the talks about the provision of weapons by North Korea to Russia have been advancing and continue to advance.

Washington believes the Kremlin wants Pyongyang to provide weapons for its invasion of Ukraine.

The US has indicated it will not hesitate to impose additional sanctions if North Korea transfers arms to Russia.

Agencies

Libya Could Have Avoided Flood Casualties
Sep 15, 2023
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Arrives In Komsomolsk-on-Amur
Sep 15, 2023
Chinese, Russian Top Diplomats To Meet In Moscow On Monday
Sep 14, 2023
Kim Offers Support To Putin
Sep 14, 2023
Over 5500 Killed In Morocco Earthquake
Sep 13, 2023

More on International

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Arrives In Komsomolsk-on-Amur By Agencies 1 day, 10 hours ago
Chinese, Russian Top Diplomats To Meet In Moscow On Monday By Agencies 2 days, 9 hours ago
Kim Offers Support To Putin By Agencies 2 days, 9 hours ago
Kim, Putin To Agree On Security Deal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 10 hours ago
Heavy Rains, Flooding Kill At Least 150 In Libya By Agencies 4 days, 10 hours ago
Kim Left For Russia On Train On Sunday: North Korean Media By Agencies 4 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

NCC Urges Chinese Investors To Investment In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 16, 2023
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall In Sudurpaschim, Gandaki And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 16, 2023
Giant White Bear And Child Activist Travel From Nepal To New York By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 15, 2023
The Abraham Accords: Celebrating Three Years Of Regional Cooperation By Hanan Goder-Goldberger Sep 15, 2023
PM Prachanda To Address UN General Assembly On September 19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 15, 2023
Libya Could Have Avoided Flood Casualties By Agencies Sep 15, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75