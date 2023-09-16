Biden To Meet Zelenskyy In Washington Next Week

A White House official has revealed that US President Joe Biden will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington next week.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said at a news conference on Friday that Biden will host Zelenskyy at the White House next Thursday. The Ukrainian president is expected to visit New York to take part in the UN General Assembly.

Sullivan said Biden plans to reaffirm "his commitment to continuing to lead the world in supporting Ukraine."

He went on to say there will be an announcement of additional military aid for Ukraine sometime next week.

Sullivan also touched on the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held in Russia on Wednesday. Sullivan said the US view is that the talks about the provision of weapons by North Korea to Russia have been advancing and continue to advance.

Washington believes the Kremlin wants Pyongyang to provide weapons for its invasion of Ukraine.

The US has indicated it will not hesitate to impose additional sanctions if North Korea transfers arms to Russia.