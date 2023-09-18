North Korean Leader Kim concludes Visit To Russian Far East

North Korean Leader Kim concludes Visit To Russian Far East

Sept. 18, 2023, 7:54 a.m.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was reported to have departed from a train station in Russia's Far East, apparently wrapping up his visit to the country.

Russian state-run news agency RIA said that the special train left the station on the outskirts of Vladivostok on Sunday. Released footage shows Kim waving to Russian officials at the station and boarding the train, which started to move.

Russian railway sources told NHK that the train was heading to Khasan station at the border with North Korea. An NHK crew also confirmed that the train was traveling in that direction.

Kim had been visiting the Far East and met with President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

On Saturday, Russian state media said Kim got a closer look at the country's military equipment in Vladivostok, including its latest missiles and strategic bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons. He also inspected the Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet there.

Earlier on Sunday, Kim toured research facilities at the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok's Russky Island. The university was used as the venue for the Eastern Economic Forum earlier this month, which Putin attended.

The North Korean leader also visited Russia's largest aquarium and watched performances featuring a walrus, dolphins and other sea animals.

Agencies

