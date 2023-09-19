Nepal Is Committed To A Smooth, Sustainable And Irreversible Graduation: PM Prachanda

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda said that Nepal is committed to a smooth, sustainable, & irreversible graduation from the LDC category by 2026.

Addressing the SDG Summit2023, LDC Chair Prime Minister Prachanda calls the international community to support the implementation of DPoA, rapid and sustainable recovery from COVID-19, & SDGs achievement in LDCs. He said that SDGs are in dire need of a rescue plan.

“Investments in infrastructure, renewable energy, water & sanitation, food security, health, & education suffered a significant blow,” said Prime Minister Prachanda.

“The average external debt of LDCs rose from 41% in 2011 to 54% in 2022. However, we have not lost our faith, nor have we derailed our commitments. Realizing SDGs in line with the principle of leaving no one behind is Nepal's priority.:

“Our commitment to the Paris Agreement & reaching net-zero scenarios by 2045 is steadfast,” said PM Prachanda.

But, acting alone will not be enough. Sustainable debt solutions & scaling up affordable finance to LDCs including through the SDG stimulus package are crucial.

Also, urges the developed countries to fulfill their commitments to providing 0.15 to 0.20 percent to the LDCs.

During the address, foreign minister NP Saud, foreign secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal, joint secretary Sewa Lamsal and Nepal's Permanent Representatives :to UN Lok Bahadur Thapa and Prime Minister's daughter Ganga Dahal.