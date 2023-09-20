Chinese Ambassador Chen Song Called On Acting PM And Defense Minister Khadka

Chinese Ambassador Chen Song Called On Acting PM And Defense Minister Khadka

Sept. 20, 2023, 8:04 a.m.

Ambassador of China to Nepal Chen Song on Tuesday called on Acting Prime Minister and Defence Minister Purna Bahadur Khadka at the Ministry of Defence.

During the meeting, Acting PM Khadka said that Nepal and China have enjoyed a health relations for centuries and reiterated Nepal's commitment to one-China policy and assured that Nepal's soil will not be used against China.

The Acting PM also expressed his gratitude towards China for its support to Nepal's economic and infrastructure development areas.

Likewise, Khadka said that the official visit of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' to China to take place next week will help further deepen Nepal-China relations.

On the occasion, Chinese Ambassador Chen said that China has attached high importance to PM's upcoming visit.

The Chinese Ambassador also extended an invitation to Defence Minister Khadka for his participation in "The Third Trans-Himalayan Forum for International Cooperation" programme to be held in October in China. (RSS)

Agencies

World Leaders Revisit Aid To Ukraine At UN General Assembly
Sep 20, 2023
Musk Hints At Charging All X Users A Small Fee
Sep 20, 2023
Nepal Needs To Export Electricity Worth Of Rs.130 Billion To Reduce Trade Deficit: NRB Governor
Sep 19, 2023
US, China And Russia Step Up Diplomatic Moves
Sep 19, 2023
US, Chinese Senior Officials Meet Possibly To Lay Groundwork For Summit
Sep 18, 2023

More on National

Chinese Delegation Calls On Communications Minister Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 37 minutes ago
Nepal Is Committed To A Smooth, Sustainable And Irreversible Graduation: PM Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 11 minutes ago
Foreign Secretary Paudyal Participated UNCDF Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 22 minutes ago
Foreign Minister Saud Met Finish Foreign Minster By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 32 minutes ago
UNICEF Calls For More Investment As South Asia Remains A Global Epicentre For Undernourished And Anaemic Adolescent Girls And Women By LIATILE PUTSOA 1 day, 18 hours ago
PM Prachanda Calls On UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Revenue Collection Fell Short Of the Budget Target By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 20, 2023
World Leaders Revisit Aid To Ukraine At UN General Assembly By Agencies Sep 20, 2023
Musk Hints At Charging All X Users A Small Fee By Agencies Sep 20, 2023
Weather Forecast: Moderate RainWith Lightning Is Likely In Some Places Of Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 20, 2023
Nepal Needs To Export Electricity Worth Of Rs.130 Billion To Reduce Trade Deficit: NRB Governor By Agencies Sep 19, 2023
Ganesh Chauthi (Cha Tha Puja In Kathmandu) 2023: Importance And Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 19, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75