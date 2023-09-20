Chinese Ambassador Chen Song Called On Acting PM And Defense Minister Khadka

Ambassador of China to Nepal Chen Song on Tuesday called on Acting Prime Minister and Defence Minister Purna Bahadur Khadka at the Ministry of Defence.

During the meeting, Acting PM Khadka said that Nepal and China have enjoyed a health relations for centuries and reiterated Nepal's commitment to one-China policy and assured that Nepal's soil will not be used against China.

The Acting PM also expressed his gratitude towards China for its support to Nepal's economic and infrastructure development areas.

Likewise, Khadka said that the official visit of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' to China to take place next week will help further deepen Nepal-China relations.

On the occasion, Chinese Ambassador Chen said that China has attached high importance to PM's upcoming visit.

The Chinese Ambassador also extended an invitation to Defence Minister Khadka for his participation in "The Third Trans-Himalayan Forum for International Cooperation" programme to be held in October in China. (RSS)