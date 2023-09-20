Ninth Constitution Day Observed

The ninth Constitution Day has been observed on Wednesday amid a special ceremony held at Tundikhel, Kathmandu.

President Ram Chandra Paudel, Vice President Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav, Chief Justice Bishowambhar Shrestha, National Assembly Chairperson Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, Acting Prime Minister Purna Bahadur Khadka, Deputy Prime Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha, ministers and other high-level officials were present in the ceremony.

Acting Prime Minister and Defence Minister Purna Bahadur Khadka has said that the government is continuously effortful towards giving an impetus to the constitution implementation and fulfilling the aspirations of the country and people by establishing political stability, peace and good governance.

Addressing the programme organized by the Constitution Day Main Celebration Committee at the Army pavilion (Tundikhel) to mark the Constitution Day, 2080 today, he expressed the belief that the country would be taken to a new high of an advanced democracy with the true respect and dedication of all to the constitution.

The Acting PM asserted that the next agenda is good governance, prosperity and social justice since political stability has been maintained in the country with the basic pillars of the constitution gradually becoming stronger.

Nepali Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force performed march-past with cultural performances on the occasion.

Eight years have passed since the promulgation and enforcement of the present constitution in Nepal. As the time is nearing a decadal turn since promulgation, it is also a time to monitor and evaluate the status of the implementation of the constitution.

The present constitution was announced on September 20, 2015 (Asoj 3, 2072BS). So, it is Constitution Day which is also observed as the National Day across the country today.

Of the words qualifying the present constitution, some recurring ones are 'progressive', 'socialism-oriented', 'inclusive', 'federal republic', and 'secular'. Similarly, looking into the objective and commitment of this supreme law of the country, 'social justice', 'proportional representation and participation', 'sovereignty and state authority vested on citizen', 'end of all forms of inequality and oppression created by the past unitary system', 'building equitable society', 'maintaining good governance', 'full freedom of press', and 'prosperity' come to our mind.