Ukraine Missile Hits Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters n Sevastopol

Sept. 24, 2023, 7:43 a.m.

Ukrainian troops launched a missile attack on the Black Sea Fleet’s headquarters. Missile fragments are scattered for hundreds of meters, a TASS correspondent reported.

According to preliminary data, both the civilian infrastructure around the Black Sea Fleet headquarters and people who were nearby at the moment of the attack are unharmed, Razvozhayev said.

A fragment fell down near the Sevastopol Lunacharsky Russian Drama Theater.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, five missiles were shot down during the course of repelling the missile attack.

On-site situation

A crisis center was set up by the governor.

Firefighters are extinguishing the fire. Rescuers are working on the site, with helicopter-borne groups being set at ready.

Police are demanding that local residents leave Sevastopol’s downtown streets.

The territory of the Black Sea Fleet headquarters and two surrounding blocks have been cordoned off.

Acting deputy governor Yevgeny Gorlov, acting public security department head Alexey Krasnokutsky, chief of the Russian emergencies ministry’s Sevastopol department Alexey Rokhlin have all arrived at the scene.

Authorities’ reaction

Razvozhayev warned about another potential attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters. Later, he canceled the warning, but called on people to refrain from visiting the city’s downtown area.

Those staying near the headquarters have been urged to hide in shelters if they hear an air-raid warning reprots Russian News agency TASS.

Agencies

