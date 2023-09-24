Xi Expresses Support For Resumption Of China, Japan, South Korea Summits

Sept. 24, 2023, 7:35 a.m.

The Chinese president has told the South Korean prime minister that he is willing to resume holding annual trilateral China, Japan, South Korea summit meetings at an appropriate time.

Xi Jinping met with Han Duck-soo in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou on Saturday. Han is visiting the city to attend the opening ceremony of the Asian Games. The event kicks off on that day.

A high-ranking South Korean government official said Xi told Han that Beijing appreciates Seoul's efforts to bring about a resumption of the three-way summits. The meetings have been suspended for four years.

The official quoted Xi as saying that a summit meeting held at an appropriate time would be welcome.

Han told Xi that South Korea will take steps to ensure that a summit can be held promptly. He reportedly said that his country will start by hosting a high-level trilateral meeting in Seoul in the coming days.

Han said Seoul wants to hold top-level talks by the end of this year. South Korea is set to assume the rotating chair of the next trilateral summit.

The prime minister also urged Xi to play a constructive role in resolving the situation on the Korean Peninsula. His comments come as Russia and North Korea have recently taken a step closer to cooperating on military and other matters.

Xi reportedly responded that China has always supported inter-Korean reconciliation and cooperation. He is said to have added that Beijing will continue to work to bring about peace and stability on the peninsula.

Agencies

