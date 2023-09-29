Xi Reiterates Desire For China's Unification With Taiwan

Sept. 29, 2023, 7:05 a.m.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has reiterated his desire for unification with Taiwan in a speech during a reception to celebrate China's National Day on Sunday.

Xi attended the event at Beijing's Great Hall of the People on Thursday. Other participants included senior officials of China's Communist Party, government and military as well as a number of ambassadors.

Xi said China needs to deepen integration with Taiwan by facilitating the peaceful development of the cross-strait relationship while abiding by the "one-China principle."

He said no forces can prevent China from realizing its "complete unification," which he called a necessity of the flow of the times and history.

Xi indicated that the government will support people who are concerned about their lives amid China's slowing economic recovery.

He also urged people to unite further toward his goals of building a great country and advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Agencies

