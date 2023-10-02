Slovakian Left-wing Party Comes Out On Top In Election

Slovakian Left-wing Party Comes Out On Top In Election

Oct. 2, 2023, 6:59 a.m.

A Slovakian left-wing opposition party calling for suspending military aid to Ukraine has come out on top in the country's parliamentary election.

Slovakia is a member of the NATO military alliance backing Ukraine against Russia.

The Smer-SSD party led by Slovakia's former Prime Minister Robert Fico received about 23 percent of the vote in Saturday's election.

Fico told a news conference he's going to turn attention to fighting rising prices and other problems, saying "I want to remind you that Slovakia has different problems than Ukraine."

Fico and his party blame sanctions against Russia for surging prices that have squeezed Slovaks.

Fico claimed peace talks are necessary to end the Russian invasion, stressing the stance to stop military support for Ukraine.

Slovakia was the first NATO member to send fighter jets to neighboring Ukraine. And it was aligned with the European Union on sanctions against Russia.

Fico said he will seek coalition partners to form a new government in the next two weeks or so. It remains to be seen whether that coalition will halt military support to Ukraine.

Agencies

PM’s China Visit Economically Fruitful: FNCCI President Dhakal
Oct 01, 2023
Maldives Opposition Candidate Mohamed Muizzu Wins Maldives Presidential Election
Oct 01, 2023
Russia To Hike Defense Spending By 70% Next Year
Oct 01, 2023
Health Minister Urges Agitating Doctors To Withdraw Protest
Sep 30, 2023
Xi Reiterates Desire For China's Unification With Taiwan
Sep 29, 2023

More on International

Maldives Opposition Candidate Mohamed Muizzu Wins Maldives Presidential Election By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Russia To Hike Defense Spending By 70% Next Year By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
US Congress Scrambles To Avoid Shutdown By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Xi Reiterates Desire For China's Unification With Taiwan By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
US Republicans Pursue Biden Impeachment By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
North Korea Amends Constitution To Include Strengthening Of Nuclear Arsenal By Agencies 4 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Ambassador Designate Of EU To Nepal Veronique Lorenzo Lauded The Role Of Youth By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 02, 2023
Sorha Sradhha Or Pitri Pakchhya 2023: Fourth Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 02, 2023
Today Is International Day Of Older Persons By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 02, 2023
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Madhesh, Lumbini And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 02, 2023
Insights And Inspirations By Prof. Dr. Akal Bahadur Singh Oct 01, 2023
UT-1 Hydropower Project: Foundation Laid By A Correspondent Oct 01, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75