Gandhi Jayanti Celebrated In Kathmandu

Ambassador of India to Nepal Naveen Srivastava paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. On this occasion of 154th Gandahi Jayanti, Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre Nepal presented hymns & musical compositions dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi.
According to a tweeter of Embassy of India, representatives of Nepal Charkha Pracharak Gandhi Tulasi Smarak Mahaguthi also joined the celebrations at Embassy of India Kathamndu
