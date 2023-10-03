Gandhi Jayanti Celebrated In Kathmandu

Embassy of India Kathmandu celebrated 154th Gandhi Jayanti

Oct. 3, 2023, 8:16 a.m.

Ambassador of India to Nepal Naveen Srivastava paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. On this occasion of 154th Gandahi Jayanti, Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre Nepal presented hymns & musical compositions dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhi Day22.jpg

According to a tweeter of Embassy of India, representatives of Nepal Charkha Pracharak Gandhi Tulasi Smarak Mahaguthi also joined the celebrations at Embassy of India Kathamndu

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Bajhang
Oct 03, 2023
World Bank Projects A Rebound In Nepal’s Economic Growth
Oct 03, 2023
Government's Full Support To Move MCC Project Forward: Minister Basnet
Oct 03, 2023
Ensure Effective Service To Tourists At Airport And Immigration: HAN Chair Shah
Oct 03, 2023
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Koshi, Madhesh And Sudru Paschim Provinces
Oct 03, 2023

