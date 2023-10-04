G7, European Leaders Agree To Continue Support For Ukraine

G7, European Leaders Agree To Continue Support For Ukraine

Oct. 4, 2023, 7:30 a.m.

The leaders of the Group of Seven nations, Ukraine's neighbors and others have agreed on the need to keep supporting Kyiv to achieve a fair and lasting peace.

The leaders held telephone talks convened by US President Joe Biden on Tuesday. Aside from the G7, leaders of Poland, Romania and the European Union took part. The NATO secretary general also attended.

They discussed the latest status of Russia's invasion and reaffirmed that like-minded countries need to unite in their support for Ukraine.

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio told the others that Tokyo plans to host a conference on Ukraine's reconstruction early next year.

Kishida also urged them to help Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy achieve peace, based on discussions at the G7 summit in Hiroshima back in May.

Agencies

