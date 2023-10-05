Japan Extends Grant Assistance For The Project For The Improvement Of Dhulikhel Hospital Trauma And Emergency Center

The Government of Japan has decided to extend grant assistance of up to three billion two hundred and ninety-six million Japanese Yen (￥3,296,000,000), equivalent to 2,920 million Nepali Rupees to the Government of Nepal for the implementation of the Project for the Improvement of Dhulikhel Hospital Trauma and Emergency Center. KIKUTA Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, and Dr. Krishna Hari Pushkar, Secretary of the Ministry of Finance signed notes to this effect today.

The project aims to strengthen medical services for the rapidly increasing number of trauma and emergency patients in Nepal and to improve the quality of health care service by constructing a new trauma and emergency center and providing necessary medical equipment for Dhulikhel Hospital, which is one of the largest tertiary care facilities in the country.

In Nepal, the number of trauma and emergency patients is increasing due to frequent disasters, public health emergencies, traffic accidents caused by increased traffic volume, and strokes and heart diseases caused by dietary changes associated with economic development. Therefore, it is urgent and important to increase the number of hospital beds and introduce necessary medical equipment.

The grant assistance by the Government of Japan will support the implementation of the construction of the new facility, including emergency treatment rooms, operating rooms and inpatient wards, as well as the installation of equipment such as MRI and CT scanner, and training in their operation and maintenance. On the occasion of signing the notes, Ambassador Kikuta expressed his hope that the project will contribute to ensuring the healthy lives and promoting the welfare of Nepali people, thereby promoting the self- sustaining development of Nepal.

The Embassy of Japan is confident that the objectives of the project will be achieved, and contribute towards further strengthening the relationship, friendship and cooperation between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.