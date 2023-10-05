Japan Extends Grant Assistance For The Project For The Improvement Of Dhulikhel Hospital Trauma And Emergency Center

Japan Extends Grant Assistance For The Project For The Improvement Of Dhulikhel Hospital Trauma And Emergency Center

Oct. 5, 2023, 12:36 p.m.

The Government of Japan has decided to extend grant assistance of up to three billion two hundred and ninety-six million Japanese Yen (￥3,296,000,000), equivalent to 2,920 million Nepali Rupees to the Government of Nepal for the implementation of the Project for the Improvement of Dhulikhel Hospital Trauma and Emergency Center. KIKUTA Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, and Dr. Krishna Hari Pushkar, Secretary of the Ministry of Finance signed notes to this effect today.

The project aims to strengthen medical services for the rapidly increasing number of trauma and emergency patients in Nepal and to improve the quality of health care service by constructing a new trauma and emergency center and providing necessary medical equipment for Dhulikhel Hospital, which is one of the largest tertiary care facilities in the country.

2_exchanging.jpg

In Nepal, the number of trauma and emergency patients is increasing due to frequent disasters, public health emergencies, traffic accidents caused by increased traffic volume, and strokes and heart diseases caused by dietary changes associated with economic development. Therefore, it is urgent and important to increase the number of hospital beds and introduce necessary medical equipment.

4_group photo.jpg

The grant assistance by the Government of Japan will support the implementation of the construction of the new facility, including emergency treatment rooms, operating rooms and inpatient wards, as well as the installation of equipment such as MRI and CT scanner, and training in their operation and maintenance. On the occasion of signing the notes, Ambassador Kikuta expressed his hope that the project will contribute to ensuring the healthy lives and promoting the welfare of Nepali people, thereby promoting the self- sustaining development of Nepal.

The Embassy of Japan is confident that the objectives of the project will be achieved, and contribute towards further strengthening the relationship, friendship and cooperation between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

China working to enable Nepal to benefit from Chinese modernization: Chinese Ambassador to Nepal
Oct 05, 2023
JICA’s Grant Aid Support For The Improvement Of Dhulikhel Hospital Trauma And Emergency Center
Oct 05, 2023
The Newly Appointed Ambassador Of EU To Nepal Veronique Lorenzo Presented Her Credential To President Paudel
Oct 05, 2023
FNCCI President Discusses Visa, Trade Relations with Indonesian Ambassador
Oct 05, 2023
Heroes For Life’s Volunteer Mission In Nepal
Oct 05, 2023

More on National

JICA’s Grant Aid Support For The Improvement Of Dhulikhel Hospital Trauma And Emergency Center By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 33 minutes ago
The Newly Appointed Ambassador Of EU To Nepal Veronique Lorenzo Presented Her Credential To President Paudel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 53 minutes ago
Heroes For Life’s Volunteer Mission In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 35 minutes ago
IMPROVED COOKINGSTOVES: From Design To Distribution By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 31 minutes ago
Australia's Speaker Dick Calls On Speaker Ghimire And National Assembly Chair Timilsina By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 42 minutes ago
Ambassador Chhetri Presents Credentials Before UAE President By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 48 minutes ago

The Latest

China working to enable Nepal to benefit from Chinese modernization: Chinese Ambassador to Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 05, 2023
Unlocking Every Dollar For A World In Crisis By Masatsugu Asakawa Oct 05, 2023
FNCCI President Discusses Visa, Trade Relations with Indonesian Ambassador By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 05, 2023
Imperative And SPI-Nepal Are Worked Closely To Distribute Improved Cookstoves In Nepal: Vahid Jahangiri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 05, 2023
CCA Is Focusing On Electric Cooking: Karuna Bajracharya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 05, 2023
MCC Projects Pave Way For Economic Prosperity: PM Prachanda By Agencies Oct 05, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75