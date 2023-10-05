Weather Forecast: Light Rain or Thunder Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Bagmati, Madhesh, Gandaki And Koshi Province

Oct. 5, 2023, 7:09 a.m.

As low pressure existed in Indian states of West Bengal and Bihar has effect, light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Prov.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in rest of the Provinces . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the Provinces .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the Provinces. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

