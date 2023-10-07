PM Prachanda Visits Quake-affected Bajhang, Offered Relief Materials To Victims

Oct. 7, 2023, 8:10 a.m.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has visited quake-affected Bajhang.

PM Prachanda used a Nepali Army Helicopter to reach there along with Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Purna Bahadur Khadka and Foreign Affairs Minister Narayan Prakash Saud among others.

PM Prachanda has pledged to provide a sum of Rs. 200 thousand to every family that lost their member due to landslide caused by the earthquake.

Paying tribute to those killed in the quake-induced landslide, the PM pledged the relief amount to the victim family while taking stock of the quake affected area in Bajhang today, according to the PM's secretariat.

A sum of 50,000 rupees will also be provided for each of the families whose houses have been completely damaged to build a temporary shelter.

As immediate relief amount, each household will be provided Rs. 15-20 thousand depending on the number of family members.

