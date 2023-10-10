North Korea's Neighbors Wary Of Satellite Launch, As Ruling Party Marks Anniversary

North Korea has reportedly held a celebratory event to mark the 78th anniversary of the founding of the country's ruling Workers' Party. But its neighbors are wary of a possible North Korean military spy satellite launch.

North Korea's state-run television reported that a ceremony would be held in central Pyongyang from Monday night until early Tuesday morning.

The ceremony may have featured dance performances by students, national flag waving, and fireworks in a bid to increase national dignity and strengthen unity.

Meanwhile, the country's National Aerospace Technology General Bureau tried to launch a military reconnaissance satellite in May and August, but both attempts failed.

The aerospace authorities have said that they will make a third attempt this month.

North Korea agreed to strengthen strategic ties with Russia, when its leader Kim Jong Un visited Russia's Far East for the first time in four years in September.

Kim held talks with President Vladimir Putin, and the leaders took a tour of the Vostochny spaceport. They inspected a rocket launch pad and other things.

South Korea's Yonhap News Agency says there is speculation that Russia may be providing Pyongyang with technological assistance in an effort to help the North make a third attempt to launch a military spy satellite.