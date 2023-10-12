Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Lightning Is Likely To Occur In Hilly Regions Of Koshi, Gandaki And Bangmati

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Lightning Is Likely To Occur In Hilly Regions Of Koshi, Gandaki And Bangmati

Oct. 12, 2023, 9:02 a.m.

As monsoon is still active in central Nepal, light rain or lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Madesh Province and Lumbini Province .

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair throughout the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight .

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kaligand Corridor 220 kV Transmission Line Has Charged With A Capacity Of Evacuating 1200 MW.
Oct 12, 2023
Nepal To Bring Stranded Nepalese From Israel: Spokesperson Sewa Lamsal
Oct 12, 2023
Nepal And Switzerland Discussed Bilateral Cooperation
Oct 11, 2023
Global IME Bank Ltd Received USD 25 Million Loan From Global Climate Partnership Fund
Oct 11, 2023
President Paudel Inaugurated KOICA Supported NTIC at KU Worth USD 10 Million
Oct 11, 2023

More on National

PM PRACHANDA’S VISIT TO CHINA: Recalibration Of Nepal's Policy? By Keshab Poudel 5 hours, 28 minutes ago
Nepal And Switzerland Discussed Bilateral Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 38 minutes ago
President Paudel Inaugurated KOICA Supported NTIC at KU Worth USD 10 Million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 23 minutes ago
Japan Hands Over The Medical Equipment To Himalaya Eye Hospital In Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Nepal And Germany Inked JDoI Agreement For Skill Labor Migration By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
FM Saud Reassured His Israeli Counterpart That Nepal Stands With Israel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Terrible Times To Continue By Dr. Tilak Rawal Oct 12, 2023
Kaligand Corridor 220 kV Transmission Line Has Charged With A Capacity Of Evacuating 1200 MW. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 12, 2023
Nepal To Bring Stranded Nepalese From Israel: Spokesperson Sewa Lamsal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 12, 2023
UN Chief: Humanitarian Aid For Gaza Must Be Allowed By Agencies Oct 12, 2023
Israel To Form Emergency Government By Agencies Oct 12, 2023
Global IME Bank Ltd Received USD 25 Million Loan From Global Climate Partnership Fund By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 11, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75