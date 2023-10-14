German Embassy In Kathmandu Hosted A Reception On German Unity Day

The Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany Dr. Thomas Prinz, and Mrs. Anuza Prinz hosted a reception for the celebration of the Day of German Unity and 65 years of Diplomatic Relations between Nepal and Germany at the Hyatt Regency on 12 October.

There were over 400 guests. This year also marks 70 years of the establishment of KfW and 60 years of financial cooperation between Nepal and Germany. KfW as part of the German Development Cooperation channels German Financial Cooperation funds from the German Government to Nepal in various sectors of cooperation.

Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, Chairman of the National Assembly,was invited as the chief guest for the event. Among the guests were officials from various ministries of the Government of Nepal, leaders of political parties, heads of Kathmandu-based diplomatic missions, civil society members, Human Rights advocates, businesspersons, media persons and people from various walks of life.

In his welcome speech, Ambassador Prinz said, “We are celebrating 65 years of bilateral relations between Nepal and Germany. 65 years of friendship and solidarity. We have been standing with Nepal in difficult times, be it the civil war, the 2015 earthquake or the Covid-19 pandemic. We welcome the huge progress Nepal has made and continue our support.” He also conveyed his condolences to the victims of the terrorist attacks in Israel.

He said that 34 years ago, in 1989, the so-called “Berlin Wall” came down – the wall which had been dividing the Eastern and Western part of Germany since 1963.

“The “Berliner Mauer” was designed to physically prevent disaffected East Germans from fleeing to the West. The Peaceful Revolution of 1989 led to the opening of the border on November 9, 1989, which for the first time after 28 years allowed Germans to freely move in the whole of the country. It led to a new form of encounters between the East and the West, and it re-united the whole of Europe.”