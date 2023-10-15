Israeli Military Prepares To Conduct Coordinated Strikes From Air, Sea And Land

The Israeli military has said that its forces are currently preparing to implement a wide range of operational offensive plans, which may include combined and coordinated strikes from the air, sea and land.

The military posted a message on social media on Saturday.

It stated that it is "increasing operational readiness for the next stages of the war, with an emphasis on significant ground operations."

If Israel carries out ground operations in Gaza, more residents are likely to be killed.

The fighting has left more than 3,500 people dead on both sides. At least 1,300 individuals have died in Israel, and 2,215 people in Gaza have lost their lives.

On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited and praised soldiers who have been deployed along the border with Gaza.

The Israeli military said on Saturday that people in Gaza could safely flee to the south via two escape routes until 4 p.m. that day.

But Raji Sourani, a lawyer who lives in southern Gaza's Khan Yunis, contradicted the military's announcement during a telephone interview with NHK.

He said bombings are being carried out constantly during the day and night.

Large numbers of people have evacuated to Rafah, which is located in southern Gaza and borders Egypt. Many individuals, including foreign nationals, rushed to the crossing point to try to leave the territory.

But Sourani said air strikes are also being carried out in Rafah.

He stressed that there is no safe place in Gaza. But he said that he is determined to stay. He said, "We will die on our soil. We cannot be good victims."