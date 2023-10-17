US President Biden To Make Wartime ‘Solidarity’ Visit To Israel On Wednesday, Blinken Announces

Israel agreed to develop plan to enable humanitarian aid for Gaza civilians White House announces. Diplomats from the United Nations, the US and other member nations are trying to set up a humanitarian corridor for Palestinians in peril. They have seen more than 4,200 people killed in fighting between Israeli forces and members of the Islamic militant group Hamas. But they are struggling to get supplies to those who have been caught up in the conflict.

.Israeli leaders have ordered a "complete siege" and have bombarded Gaza in retaliation for an attack earlier this month on their territory. They have deprived residents of food, water and fuel. Palestinians fear Israeli forces will invade. Many are gathering at the southern city of Rafah in the hope of crossing over the border into Egypt.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken returned to the region on Monday, just days after he left. He encouraged Israeli officials to let aid through, but they are not confident those supplies would get to the people who need them. "How can you guarantee that your support for civilians isn't actually helping a very, very dangerous Hamas war machine," said Mark Regev, a senior advisor to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He said the goal is to "crush and destroy" Hamas.