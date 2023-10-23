Weather Forecast: Mostly Fair In Many Parts Of Nepal

Weather Forecast: Mostly Fair In Many Parts Of Nepal

Oct. 23, 2023, 7:46 a.m.

With partial impacts of westerly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Navaratri 2023 Ninth Day: Maa Siddhidatri significance
Oct 23, 2023
Earth Quake Measuring 6.1 Richter Scale Jolts Kathmandu Valley
Oct 22, 2023
NA Officer Baniya Achieves Gold Medal In Pakistan
Oct 22, 2023
Navratri 2023 Day 8: Mahagauri And Significance
Oct 22, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall Is Likely At One Or Two Places of High Hilly And Mountainous Region
Oct 22, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall Is Likely At One Or Two Places of High Hilly And Mountainous Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 46 minutes ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Thunder Is Likely In Few Places of Hilly Region Of Gandaki And Kosi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 23 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Moderate Rain Is Likely In Few Places Of Hilly Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 23 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Some Parts Of Bagmati And Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days ago

The Latest

Navaratri 2023 Ninth Day: Maa Siddhidatri significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 23, 2023
Another Aid Convoy Enters Gaza By Agencies Oct 23, 2023
Earth Quake Measuring 6.1 Richter Scale Jolts Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 22, 2023
NA Officer Baniya Achieves Gold Medal In Pakistan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 22, 2023
Israel Denies Humanitarian Aid Not Checked For Weapons Before Entering Gaza By Agencies Oct 22, 2023
Phulpati Celebrations Organized In Tundikhel By Agencies Oct 22, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75