Weather Forecast: Mostly Fair In Many Parts Of Nepal

With partial impacts of westerly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.