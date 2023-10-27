UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres Is Visiting Nepal

Oct. 27, 2023, 3:23 p.m.

At the cordial invitation of Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres is paying an official visit to Nepal from 29 October - 01 November 2023.

This is the first visit of Secretary-General Guterres to Nepal after his assumption of the Office on 1st January 2017. The Secretary-General will address Joint Session of the Federal Parliament on 31 October 2023.

He is also scheduled to have first-hand observation of the impacts of climate change on the Himalayas and will hold a brief conversation with the affected communities. He will visit Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautam Buddha and Pokhara on the same day.

The Secretary-General will be accompanied by Jean Pierre Lacroix, Under Secretary General for Peace Operations, Ms. Hanaa Singer-Hamdy, the Resident Coordinator of the United Nations to Nepal and other officials from the UN Headquarters in New York and the United Nations country team in Nepal.

During the visit, Secretary General Antonio Guterres will call on President RamchandraPaudel and hold meeting with the Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and other dignitaries.

The Secretary General will depart from Kathmandu on 01 November 2023.

