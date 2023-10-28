US, China To Cooperate On Holding Biden-Xi Meeting In November: Officials

A senior US official has revealed that the governments of the United States and China agreed that the two countries will cooperate to hold a meeting between their presidents, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, in November in San Francisco.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum meeting will be held there at that time.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Biden at the White House on Friday.

His meeting with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan lasted for 3 hours.

Wang also met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday and Friday for 6 hours.

Following the meetings, the senior official told reporters that the US government values risk management and continuing dialogue and that it is important for the two leaders to be at the same table and conduct a strategic talk.

The last time the two met face-to-face was in November last year in Indonesia when the Group of 20 leaders' summit took place.