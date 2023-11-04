Weather Forecast: Light Snow Fall Is Likely In High Hill And Mountain Region

Nov. 4, 2023, 8:26 a.m.

Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province tonight

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province tonight.

