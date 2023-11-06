Israel’s Army Launches Widespread Strikes In Gaza As Ground Troops Divide Strip In Two

Terror group Hamas reports ‘intense bombing’ amid telecommunication services cut; Israel says civilians can still make their way south as soldiers reach coast, encircling Gaza City.

Nov. 6, 2023, 7:27 a.m.

The Israeli military carried out expansive airstrikes in Gaza on Sunday evening and ground troops completed their encirclement of Gaza City, slicing the enclave in two as telecommunication services to the Strip appeared to be cut again.

Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said during an evening press conference that the military was carrying out “widespread strikes on terror infrastructure, below ground and above it.”

An official with the Hamas terror group, which rules Gaza, said that “for more than an hour, intense bombings have been taking place around hospitals.”

The vicinity of the enclave’s largest hospital, Al-Shifa, saw particularly heavy strikes, according to Salama Marouf, the head of the Hamas government’s media office. The hospital, Israel says, hosts the terror group’s main base of operations.

The Hamas claims could not be independently verified.

The increased intensity of the bombardment came after the IDF revealed new intelligence Sunday it said provided further evidence that Hamas terror group was using medical facilities in the Gaza Strip to shield terror activities.

“Hamas places forces and weapons inside, under and around schools, mosques, homes and UN facilities,” Hagari said, without confirming that Israel was targeting areas around hospitals.

As explosions and flares lit up the night sky, Gazans were once again plunged into a communications blackout, the third time phone and internet services have been cut since Israel launched its ground invasion of Gaza just over a week ago.

Source: The Times Of Israel

Agencies

Government Announces Rs. 200,000 Relief To Each Earth Quake Victim
Nov 06, 2023
Hamas Terrorists Fire Rockets At Central Israel As Rally Held For Return Of Hostages
Nov 05, 2023
Earthquake Update: 128 People Killed In Rukum West And Jajarkot, Hundreds Injured
Nov 04, 2023
Israeli Army Still Surrounding Gaza City, Kills ‘Numerous’ Terror Operatives, Destroys Tunnels
Nov 04, 2023
Korean Minister Calls On President Paudel
Nov 03, 2023

More on International

Hamas Terrorists Fire Rockets At Central Israel As Rally Held For Return Of Hostages By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
Israeli Army Still Surrounding Gaza City, Kills ‘Numerous’ Terror Operatives, Destroys Tunnels By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
Israeli Troops Roll Into Gaza City As Ground Offensive Intensifies By Agencies 3 days, 6 hours ago
Hundreds Of People Evacuate From Gaza Strip, Over 60 Trucks Of Relief Material Reached In Gaza By Agencies 4 days, 6 hours ago
Biden, Xi To Meet Later This Month: US Officials By Agencies 5 days, 5 hours ago
Two Israeli Soldiers Killed In Gaza As Troops Take Hamas Post, Kill Commander and 50 Hamas Terrorists By Agencies 5 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Pokharel Is Appointed As Deputy CEO Of Global IME Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 06, 2023
Lok Raj Baral’s New Book Monarchy to Republic Unveiled By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 06, 2023
Government Announces Rs. 200,000 Relief To Each Earth Quake Victim By Agencies Nov 06, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Snow Fall And Light Rain Is Likely In Hilly And Mountain Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 06, 2023
Journey From Being Skilled Workers In Korea To Entrepreneurs In Nepal By Park Tae-Young Nov 05, 2023
World Bank Managing Director Visits Nepal, Emphasizes Partnerships For Green, Resilient, And Inclusive Development By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 05, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75