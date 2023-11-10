Senior officials From Japan And China Discuss Possible Kishida-Xi Summit

Japan's senior national security official and China's foreign minister have exchanged opinions on holding a summit between the leaders of their countries.

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio is considering holding talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the US city of San Francisco on the sidelines of the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum next week.

The secretary general of Japan's National Security Secretariat, Akiba Takeo, met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Thursday.

Aside from the possible summit between Kishida and Xi, Akiba relayed Japan's positions on bilateral issues, including its call for China to lift its suspension of all Japanese seafood imports.

China imposed the measure after Japan started releasing treated and diluted water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea in late August.

The officials also discussed international challenges, such as the Israel-Hamas conflict and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

They agreed to continue close communications on both bilateral and international matters.

Agencies

