Iran, Saudi Arabia Leaders Meet For First Time Since Restoring Diplomatic Ties

Iran, Saudi Arabia Leaders Meet For First Time Since Restoring Diplomatic Ties

Nov. 12, 2023, 8:48 a.m.

The leaders of the two regional powers in the Middle East, Iran and Saudi Arabia, have met for the first time since their diplomatic ties were normalized earlier this year.

Iran's presidential office said that President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran met Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the joint meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League in Riyadh on Saturday.

They discussed bilateral relations and regional issues, which are believed to include the situation in the Gaza Strip.

The two countries have been rivals vying for regional leadership, but they agreed to restore the relationship in March this year with China's mediation, following a 7-year hiatus.

They reopened their respective embassies.

Arab nations have recently moved to improve relations with Israel.

But such moves have been halted as an increasing number of civilians in Gaza are killed by Israeli military operations. Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas following its attack on October 7.

Stronger ties with Saudi Arabia could give Iran, which has been supporting Hamas, leverage against Israel.

Agencies

Netanyahu Vows To Defeat Hamas Even If Israel Has To ‘Stand Firm Against The World’
Nov 12, 2023
Israeli Troops Captured Key Hamas Outposts In Gaza City Friday, Killing Some 150 Terror Operatives
Nov 11, 2023
Senior officials From Japan And China Discuss Possible Kishida-Xi Summit
Nov 10, 2023
Netanyahu Says Israel Not Seeking To Displace Palestinians Or Rule Gaza Strip
Nov 10, 2023
Israel Tells US No Gaza Truce Without Hostage Release
Nov 08, 2023

More on International

Netanyahu Vows To Defeat Hamas Even If Israel Has To ‘Stand Firm Against The World’ By Agencies 2 hours, 50 minutes ago
Biden, Xi To Meet On November 15 In San Francisco, US Official Says By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Israeli Troops Captured Key Hamas Outposts In Gaza City Friday, Killing Some 150 Terror Operatives By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Senior officials From Japan And China Discuss Possible Kishida-Xi Summit By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
Netanyahu Says Israel Not Seeking To Displace Palestinians Or Rule Gaza Strip By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
Israel Tells US No Gaza Truce Without Hostage Release By Agencies 4 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Lakshmi Puja Or Diwali Puja 2023: Significant And Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 12, 2023
Kukur Tihar 2023: Second Day Of Deepawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 12, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy Is In Hilly Region And Mainly Fair In The Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 12, 2023
Korea Provided Humanitarian Assistance To Earthquake Affected People Of Jajarkot And West Rukum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 11, 2023
Inflation Decreases Slightly To 7.50 Per Cent By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 11, 2023
Green Growth Advisory Service Set Up At FNCCI Secretariat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 11, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75