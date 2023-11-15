Bhai Tika 2023: 10:51 AM Auspicious Hour

The National Calendar Determination Committee has said the auspicious hour for offering Tika this year is 10:51 am. However, the Tika can be offered throughout the day, Committee added.

The mythological and cultural belief behind the Bhai Tika goes- sister has won a boon from Yama, the god of death, that her brother would not die until the mustard oil is dried up and the garland of dubo and makhamali wilts.

On this occasion, those who have no brothers or sisters of their own receive Tika from others whom they regard as brothers and sisters.

Meanwhile, the Balgopaleshwor Temple in Ranipokhari, Kathmandu is opened today. The temple is opened every year on this day. (RSS)