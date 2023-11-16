Biden, Xi Wrap Up Talks Aimed At Relations Reset

Biden, Xi Wrap Up Talks Aimed At Relations Reset

Nov. 16, 2023, 9:53 a.m.

US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have spoken face-to-face for the first time in a year. There are hopes the talks have eased growing friction between two of the world's superpowers.

Biden welcomed Xi at an estate near San Francisco, on the sidelines of a meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

In the lead-up, both leaders voiced an interest in getting their countries back on better terms.

Biden said, "We have to ensure that competition does not veer into conflict. We also have to manage it responsibly."

Xi said, "As the most important bilateral relationship in the world, China and the US should develop in a way that benefits our two peoples and fulfills our responsibility for human progress."

China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported that the two leaders made progress on several fronts. That includes agreeing to resume high-level communication between the US and Chinese militaries.

Biden and Xi also reportedly agreed to establish dialogue on artificial intelligence, and to set up a working group to crack down on the illegal drug trade.

Agencies

