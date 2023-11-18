IBA Annual Conference Concluded In Paris Seeking Solution to Global Challenges On Rule Of Law

The biggest event of global lawyers, popularly known as International Bar Association (IBA) Annual Conference successfully concluded on November 4, 2023, at Paris, France. The biggest meal of lawyers is the leading conference for legal professionals worldwide to meet share knowledge, build contact and extend their commitment for rule of law, human rights and democracy. The IBA, a close-knit global network of more than 80,000 individual members, serves as a stronghold for the defense and advancement of the rule of law in these times and to increase legal professionals’ awareness of their ability to make significant contributions while attempting to harmonies legal tradition with current issues. IBA is also seen as platform for global lawyers and serves to advance the development of international law and its role for climate change, human rights protection, independence of judiciary and international trade to provide its members from legal fraternity with world-class professional development opportunities to enable them to deliver outstanding legal services and pro bono support. The conference is being billed as a forum to discuss, support and advance legal reform and social justice in the context of continuing conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, disruptions to the energy market and the climate crisis too.

More than 6,000 delegates from legal fraternity from 130 jurisdictions assembled at the conference, which marks the IBA’s 75th anniversary. The opening ceremony of the conference held on October 29, 2023 was addressed by Former Brexit negotiator and French foreign affairs minister Michel Barnier called for EU, US and Middle East leaders to work together towards a peace process and a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine. In his speech, Barnier said that security and sovereignty of the state of Israel is "non-negotiable", adding that "we stand on the side of freedom and democracy against barbary and terrorism". He added however that a "sustainable peace" in the Middle-East under the control of the United Nations "will only be achieved with the establishment of a Palestinian state". He added: " France and the world are experiencing a pivotal moment where power struggles are attempting to supplant relations based on law," in referring to the current Ukraine conflict, which "has given rise to crimes that international justice must judge swiftly and severely" In a wide-ranging speech which emphasized French primacy in the post-Brexit legal and financial order, he said France aimed "to make Paris the leading financial Centre in Europe". The Conference was addressed by the President of France, too. In the opening ceremony of the conference, the IBA president Almudena Arpón de MendívilAldama highlighted about the IBA’s contribution for rule of law, human rights and professional development of lawyers around the world and emphasized on the impact of artificial intelligence in all sectors including legal. She mentioned the environmental, social and governance (ESG) movement and its impact on diversity, equity and inclusion; the attraction and retention of talent; and promoting and defending the rule of law.

The Conference also scheduled an interview with Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin where he mentioned that the prosecutor’s office of Ukraine had been working relentlessly to bring those responsible for crimes of aggression and genocide to account. The session provided him with a platform to set out Ukraine’s case for the need for the establishment of a special tribunal akin to the Nuremberg trials, which brought Nazi war criminals to account after the Second World War. Kostin said his office and partners across the world had been gathering evidence of alleged war crimes to ensure they have a strong case to bring forward prosecutions of the perpetrators. He said, “I believe that a special tribunal should be created and should be of international dimension. The crime of aggression is an international crime, and so to punish those who started it, the response should be international. “With such a tribunal, Ukrainian victims will not only feel vindicated, but it will also create a deterrent effect for other potential aggressors. The UN’s Security Council will not serve as a sufficient instrument due to veto rules. We need an international judicial instrument.”

For the first time in two decades, the International Bar Association (IBA) annual conference is led by a woman president, AlmudenaArpón de MendívilAldama . In a conversation, the President of IBA AlmudenaArpón de MendívilAldama expressed her aim to enhance the legal profession’s contribution to society and improve public perception of lawyers. Despite the pro bono work and client services that lawyers provide, public perception often remains low and she aims to tackle this issue during her term, with one of her five key priorities being to showcase the social impact of lawyers. She said: “The contribution of lawyers to society is very relevant to the operation of justice, business and personal relationships; it sets in motion the entire architecture of the rule of law, and so the functioning of societies.” She added the IBA Conference was aimed to serve as a platform to discuss the role of the IBA and its contributions to society, focusing on showcase sessions about artificial intelligence (AI), environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, and gender equality, rule of law and professional ethics to name few. The conference gave special focus to discuss on impact of artificial intelligence on the legal profession, the significance of ESG in law firms’ work for clients, and the importance of female leadership in law firms.

IBA conference was attended by 3 lawyers from Nepal, including Advocate Saroj K Ghimire. Advocate Ghimire was invited as Speaker in the Two sessions of IBA Conference, and he is the first among Nepali lawyers Speaking in the IBA Conference for the 4 consecutive years started from IBA Annual Conference at Sydney 2017, Seoul 2019, Miami 2022 and Paris 2023. In the Session on Law School curricula and the future legal practice lead by Academic and Professional Development Committee and IBA Legal Policy & Research Unit, Ghimire expressed that unless law school curricula is not designed to reflect changing nature of the society and the ideas of solving legal issues, interpretation, analysis the legal fraternity may not find skilled legal minds to retain them. He expressed that the society has been changing rapidly and new dimension of legal matters have come including data protection, artificial intelligence, climate justice, cyber security and so on and if the legal curricula only focus on traditional concepts and teaching methodology, it will be difficulty for the young lawyers to sustain in the legal profession and to be employed in international law firms. He also made analysis of the conventional structure of law school curricula in Nepal and lack of expert academicians in the new legal issues that has been challenging in introducing new curricula in law schools. On the third day session on the rule of law as a mission of a law firm-balancing profitability and making a wider contribution, Ghimire presented about the importance of law firms to contribute and support for rule of law and their role towards the client to ensure their client observes strict values of rule of law and human rights. He expressed that law firm should not only focus on earning, rather they should also be watchdog towards their client’s performance to one firm rule of law and human rights should not be under jeopardy by the performance of enterprises. Ghimire shared about the role of Nepal Bar Association in promoting human rights, rule of law, democracy and independence of judiciary and active role of Nepali lawyers for all democratic movement of Nepal. He also emphasized about the importance and role of IBA and Bar Associations to educate and train its members to develop their professional skills and their commitment for rule of law as a mission of law firm.

Advocate Ghimire is an advocate at the Supreme Court of Nepal and Coordinator of International Relation Committee of Supreme Court Bar Association. In his presentation, he also highlighted about the necessary role of Bar Associations to focus their training and professional activities for the young lawyers to make them competent to compete in the international level and work out for migration of lawyers into non-legal profession. He emphasized on the importance of motivating young lawyers’ participation in the IBA Conference to develop their professional skills and networks by meeting thousands of lawyers and leaders of the legal profession and understand the developing jurisprudence of legal issues worldwide. He also expressed that, “my participation in the IBA Annual Conference is not for my self rather I am representing Nepali lawyers in the global platform as delegate and Speaker. This opportunity is something rare for the lawyers of this jurisdiction and engaging into the IBA various trainings and conference, I am happy that Nepali lawyers have shown their interest in participating IBA Conferences. Such participation definitely enhances wider knowledge of legal development and professionalism and legal ethics.”